Percocet is known as a combination opioid narcotic medication used as a painkiller. The combination of oxycodone and acetaminophen forms the brand medicine Percocet. Oxycodone is an opioid medication used to provide relief in pain and acetaminophen is a less potent pain reliever that helps to increase the effects of Oxycodone.

The medical professionals go on to say its overall composition, effects, and characteristics are similar to that of opioid analgesics which explains its place in the opioid category. However, it can be administered and used perfectly safely and effectively when used as recommended.

Percocet Overdose: Is It Possible?

While Percocet 10mg can be extremely effective when used correctly, it can also potentially cause adverse effects when misused. According to the FDA, an opioid medication overdose can put you at risk for overdose and death. Even if you take your dose the same as prescribed, you may be at risk of opioid addiction, abuse, and misuse.

The pharmacy experts encourage patients to follow dosage instructions to avoid such. An overdose occurs when a patient has an excessive and dangerous dose of a specific medication. In regards to Percocet 10mg Tablets overdoses, the amount of oxygen that reaches the brain decreases which can cause coma, permanent brain damage, or even death.

The signs of Percocet overdoses are:

Extremely pale face or skin feeling clammy on touch

Body going limp

Patients cannot be awakened or are unable to speak

Vomiting or gurgling noises

Fingernails or lips start to have blue color

Patients are urged to follow their recommended dosages and adhere to avoid contraindicating medication to avoid this type of situation. This is to ensure the best experience possible, like more than 80% of patients who use this medication and find great efficacy with minimal unwanted effects if at all.

Percocet 10 mg Usage Guidelines

Percocet 10 mg pills must be consumed whole, without crushing or biting it. Splitting the pill is highly not recommended as it may cause too much of the active ingredient to be absorbed too quickly in the body, causing adverse effects and possible overdosing. If a dose is missed, it should be taken as soon as the patient remembers however if the dose is too close to the next scheduled dose, the missed dose should be skipped. Do not double dose.

How long does this painkiller stay in your system?

The length of time Percocet 10mg Tablets stay in your system has different variables. One is your urinary and digestive system, especially the kidney and the liver. A weak kidney or liver does not allow remaining the medicine in your body for long. Another variable is the higher dosage, the longer it will take to get out of your body.

On average, these Pain Relief Tablets leave the blood in 24-48 hours. However, Percocet can still show up in your urine, saliva, or hair over 90 days.

