In the United States of America, stress and anxiety most frequent mental illnesses. It can happen to anyone at almost any age, but it has not always clear what makes some people depressed. Depression can be caused by things like genes, brain chemistry, life events, physical conditions, and even the way you live your life.

The World Health Organization says that every year, about 5% of men and 9% of women have depression.

This piece talks about common reasons why people get depressed. It talks about the ways that genes, biology, and the environment can cause the disease.

Causes of Mental Health Problems

Genes and Family History

If sadness runs in your family, you may be more likely to get it yourself. If other people in your family have depression or another type of mood disorder, you are more likely to have some of the same signs. Estimates show that genes are responsible for about 40% of sadness.

Depression has been linked to genes in twin, adoption, and family studies. Studies show that there is a strong genetic factor, but experts are still not sure about all the genetic factors that put people at risk for depression.

Researchers still don’t know for sure which genes cause depression, but they do know that many different genes can cause depression. Gene researchers hope to be able to make better treatments by learning more about how genes work.

It’s important to remember that no one thing causes sadness on its own. Your genes may make you more likely to get depressed, and your surroundings may then affect how likely you are to get depressed.

Causes of Depression in the Brain and the Body

Some things in the brain and body can lead to sadness. These things can make you more likely to feel sad.

Chemical imbalances in the brain

One possible biological cause of sadness is an imbalance in the mood-regulating neurotransmitters. Some chemicals, such as dopamine, serotonin, and nor epinephrine, have a big effect on mood.

Neurotransmitters are chemicals that help the brain’s different parts talk to each other. When there aren’t enough of certain neurotransmitters, it can lead to the signs of clinical sadness.

Health of the body and some medical conditions

If you have a long-term illness, sleep problem, or thyroid problem, you may be more likely to feel depressed. People with prolonged pain, diabetes, multiple sclerosis, and cancer also tend to have higher rates of depression.

Mind and body are connected. If you have a health problem with your body, you may also notice changes in your mental health.

There are two ways in which illness is linked to sadness. The worry of having a long-term illness can bring on a major depressive episode.

Changes in the circadian rhythm

Seasonal affective disorder, which is also called major depressive disorder with seasonal pattern, is a type of sadness that is thought to be caused by a change in the normal circadian rhythm of the body.

This beat is affected by the light that comes into the eye. This cycle may be thrown off by the shorter days of winter, when people may spend less time outside.