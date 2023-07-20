Endocrinologists are physicians who specialize in diseases of the endocrine system, which governs the body’s hormone functions and metabolism. An endocrinologist specializes in the diagnosis and treatment of conditions related to hormones, metabolism, growth, and sexual development. They are often involved in caring for patients with thyroid and adrenal gland disorders, diabetes, obesity, pituitary disease, polycystic ovarian syndrome (PCOS), and osteoporosis, among others. In order to treat these conditions effectively, an endocrinologist will typically work closely with other specialists such as gastroenterologists and surgeons to develop the best treatment plan for each patient. Some of the diseases that are studied by the best endocrinologists in delhi Ncr are:

1) Thyroid Disorders- Your thyroid gland controls how fast your body uses energy, makes proteins, and keeps your heart rate steady. When the thyroid doesn’t work well enough it causes hypothyroidism or hyperthyroidism; both are treated differently by an endocrinologist who specializes in treating these types of issues. Hyperthyroidism – Hyperthyroidism is when your thyroid produces too much thyroxine, causing symptoms such as: anxiety, weight loss, excessive sweating, fatigue and muscle weakness. An endocrinologist will prescribe medication to help manage the symptoms of hyperthyroidism until they go away. Hypothyroidism – Hypothyroidism is when your thyroid does not produce enough thyroxine. It can cause symptoms like: depression, forgetfulness, weight gain and dry skin. An endocrinologist will give you medication to manage these symptoms as well as recommend lifestyle changes for better management.

2) Diabetes- Diabetes affects the body’s ability to produce insulin, which helps turn sugar into energy for cells throughout the body. In type 1 diabetes, the pancreas makes little or no insulin; in type 2 diabetes, either the pancreas doesn’t make enough insulin or cells are resistant to its effects. Type 2 diabetes is often linked with being overweight and not being physically active. An endocrinologist is the best suited physician who specializes in diagnosing and treating patients with problems related to too much sugar in their blood.

3) Obesity- Obesity is defined as abnormal accumulation of fat especially around the waistline that may lead to illness if it continues unchecked. People with obesity have higher risks for many health problems such as high blood pressure, heart disease, stroke, cancer and arthritis than people at a healthy weight range do.

4) Osteoporosis- Osteoporosis is a bone disorder in which there is diminished bone mass and strength leading to increased risk of fracture. It most often occurs after menopause due to lower levels of estrogen. Risk factors for developing osteoporosis include smoking, excessive alcohol intake, low vitamin D levels, lack of exercise, certain medications including steroids and prolonged periods of immobilization due to illness or injury. Many patients are able to stop the progression of this condition through physical activity such as walking 30 minutes per day on most days or aerobic exercise like swimming 30 minutes three times per week.

5) Adrenal Gland Disorders – Adrenal gland disorders are conditions that affect the production of hormones from your adrenal glands. Symptoms include anxiety, abnormal periods, erectile dysfunction and low libido. These conditions may be due to genetic mutations in genes encoding hormone receptors or their target genes. So, an endocrinology specialist should be consulted first before making any decisions about medications or treatments.

6) Pituitary Gland Disorder – Pituitary gland disorder is also called hypopituitarism and is when there isn’t enough of certain important substances being produced by your pituitary gland. Examples of these substances are human growth hormone and cortisol but there are many more depending on what type of disorder you’re dealing with.